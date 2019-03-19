Trump holds joint press conference with Brazilian president — live updates
President Trump is holding a joint press conference with Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro, the hard-right new leader dubbed the "Trump of the tropics" in a campaign in which he aligned himself closely with Mr. Trump.
It's Bolsonaro's first visit to the White House since taking office in January and Mr. Trump's first joint press conference with a foreign leader in 2019. A senior administration official told reporters on a conference call Monday U.S. and Brazil are reshaping their relationship, based on the "mutual respect" Mr. Trump and Bolsonaro have for each other. Mr. Trump, the senior administration official said, took notice when Bolsonaro invoked his name during the campaign.
Mr. Trump lauded Bolsonaro at his inauguration. "Congratulations to President @jairbolsonaro who just made a great inauguration speech," Mr. Trump tweeted in January. "The U.S.A. is with you!"
The press conference is slated for 1:45 p.m. in the White House Rose Garden.
Bolsonaro visited CIA
Bolsonaro visited the CIA on Monday in a rather unusual visit for a foreign leader.
His son, a Brazilian lawmakers who is accompanying him on the trip, tweeted that the CIA is is one of the most respected intelligence agencies in the world, and called the visit an excellent chance to discuss international issues.
They'll discuss Venezuela
Mr. Trump and Bolsonaro will certainly discuss Venezuela during their bilateral meeting, the senior administration official told reporters. Brazil has been working to deliver humanitarian aid to the bordering country, and has taken in more than 100,000 Venezuelans who have fled for safety and economic security.
The situation in Venezuela appears to be only further disintegrating, with power outages and civil unrest crippling the country. Last week, the U.S. sent all diplomats in the country home, as the U.S. continues pressure Nicolas Maduro's regime.