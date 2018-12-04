CBS News
December 4, 2018, 11:52 AM
Former President George H.W. Bush lies in state in U.S. Capitol — live updates
Former President George H.W. Bush is lying in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda for a second day Tuesday, giving the public another chance to view the casket of the nation's 41st commander-in-chief.
The former president will lie in state until Wednesday, when a state funeral will be held for him at the National Cathedral.
Bush's dog Sully arrives
The former president's service dog, Sully, visited the Capitol and his old owner's casket on Tuesday morning.
Sully has been the president's service dog for the last few months, and will be serving others at Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington, D.C.
Public files in to pay their respects
Members of the public continued to stream through the U.S. Capitol Rotunda Tuesday to view the casket of the former president.
Along with members of the public, high-profile names like CIA Director Gina Haspel paid respects.
Trump to visit with Bush family
President Trump, who visited the Capitol to pay his respects along with First Lady Melania Trump Monday night, will visit the Bush family at Blair House near the White House.
The first lady has also invited former First Lady Laura Bush to the White House to view the Christmas decorations.