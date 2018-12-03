CBS News
December 3, 2018, 10:46 AM
Former President George H.W. Bush to lie in state at U.S. Capitol — live updates
The casket of former President George H.W. Bush is heading from Texas to Washington, D.C., where the late president will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol from Monday afternoon until Wednesday.
The 41st president died late Friday at 94 years old.
Flags at the U.S. Capitol and White House have been lowered to half staff in his honor.
Follow along for live updates throughout the day.
Casket begins its journey en route to D.C.
Shortly after 10:30 a.m., the motorcade containing Mr. Bush's casket began its journey to the Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base. From there, the former president's casket will fly to Washington, D.C.
Bush will be laid to rest in these socks
Jim McGrath, the family's spokesperson, tweeted a photo of the socks the late president will be wearing, in memory of his time as a naval aviator.
Bush's dog lies near his casket
Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath tweeted a picture Sunday of Bush's service Labrador, Sully, lying near the casket.
"Mission complete. #Remembering41," McGrath captioned the image.
What we know so far about funeral plans
President Bush will be given a state funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. He will lie in state in D.C. through Wednesday.
President Trump plans to attend.
Once Mr. Bush's body leaves D.C., there will be a memorial at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston, where his late wife, Barbara, was memorialized earlier this year.
Bush expected to leave Texas
The departure ceremony from Texas is expected to take place late Monday morning.
Upon arrival at Joint Base Andrews in Washington, D.C., the motorcade will proceed to the U.S. Capitol and arrive late Monday afternoon.