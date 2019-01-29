Deadly polar vortex bringing cold air to Midwest — live updates





Deadly polar vortex sweeping Midwest with wind chills as low as minus 65 The Midwest is bracing for a powerful polar vortex and people are feeling a blistering wind chill around Chicago. Schools are closed, hundreds of flights delayed or canceled and parts of the region could be colder than the Arctic Circle. A polar vortex sweeping is bringing some of the coldest weather in a generation. The upper Midwest will face temperatures 40 degrees below normal with wind chills in the negative double digits.

Winter Storm Fast Facts 5 weather-related deaths across U.S.

2 were killed in a car crash in Indiana; 3 other deaths in Iowa were attributed to the storm

There were 8,575 flights delayed Tuesday and 1,797 canceled

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency ahead of frigid, subzero weather

Chicago's forecast high Wednesday of 14 below zero would set a record, CBS Chicago reports

Is the polar vortex connected to climate change? A counterintuitive theory about the polar vortex is gaining ground among some in the climate science community: Regional cold air outbreaks may be getting an "assist" from global warming. While it may not seem to make sense at first glance, scientifically it's consistent with the extremes expected from climate change. Overall, Earth is warming due to climate change, but areas near the North Pole are warming more than 2 times faster than the rest of the globe. This "Arctic Amplification" is especially pronounced in winter. When warm air invades the Arctic Circle, it weakens the polar vortex, displacing cold air masses southward into Europe, Asia and the United States. You might think of it as a once tight-knit circulation unraveling, slinging pieces of cold air outward. Read more from CBS News climate and weather contributor Jeff Berardelli here.

What is the polar vortex? NOAA The frigid air will come from a brief visit by the polar vortex -- which is a real meteorological phenomenon, not just a sensational headline. It's a whirling mass of cold air circulating in the mid- to upper-levels of the atmosphere, present every winter. It usually stays closer to the poles but sometimes breaks apart, sending chunks of Arctic air southward into the U.S. during winter. This week's particularly cold outbreak may be explained by the relative lack of cold air so far this winter in the eastern U.S. Instead of the cold air bleeding south a little at a time, it's coming all at once. Read more from Jeff Berardelli here.