Republican Rick Saccone and Democrat Conor Lamb are facing off in the Pennsylvania 18th congressional district special election tonight, as the GOP looks to defend a district Mr. Trump won by 20 points.
The race is a toss-up, according to the Cook Political Report and Larry Sabato's Crystal Ball report, and the closeness of the race prompted a visit from President Trump on Saturday. Republicans hoped the president's appearance would help turn out the vote.
But Saccone's lackluster fundraising -- Lamb's campaign has out-raised him by nearly 5-1 in the first seven weeks of 2018 -- has concerned his party. Lamb, a 33-year-old Marine Corps veteran and former prosecutor, has raised most of his cash from his own campaign, while Saccone has had to look to outside groups.