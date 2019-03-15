New Zealand shooting: Latest updates on Christchurch shootings -- live updates
New Zealand shooting: What we know
- Multiple casualties reported at one mosque and another location in Christchurch, New Zealand.
- One suspect is in custody, but police believe there may be more offenders.
- Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described it as "one of New Zealand's "darkest days."
There are "multiple casualties" at multiple locations after shootings were reported in Christchurch, New Zealand, police said. One person is in custody, but police believe there may be other offenders.
Police said there were multiple casualties at a mosque on Deans Ave. and a location on Linwood Ave.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she could not confirm the number of causalities or fatalities but said "it's clear this is one of New Zealand's darkest days."
Police urged all mosques in New Zealand to close their doors
Police said there multiple casualties at a mosque on Deans Ave. and a location on Linwood Ave.
Police also urged all mosques in New Zealand to close their doors and asked residents to refrain from visiting.
Residents of Christchurch were also asked to stay indoors.
Prime Minister: "It's clear this is one of New Zealand's darkest days"
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a news conference that "it's clear this is one of New Zealand's darkest days."
"Clearly what has happened here is an extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence," Ardern said.
Ardern said many of the people directly affected by the shooting may be migrants or refugees. "They have chosen to make New Zealand their home and they are us ... there is no place in New Zealand for acts of unprecedented and extreme violence, which it is clear this is."
Witness: "I saw dead people everywhere"
Witness Len Peneha told the Associated Press he saw a man dressed in black enter the Masjid Al Noor mosque and then heard dozens of shots, followed by people running from the mosque in terror.
"I saw dead people everywhere," Peneha said. "There were three in the hallway, at the door leading into the mosque, and people inside the mosque. It's unbelievable nutty. I don't understand how anyone could do this to these people, to anyone. It's ridiculous."