The final election of the 2018 midterms takes place today in Mississippi, as Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith defends her seat against challenger Mike Espy, a Democrat. Hyde-Smith was appointed earlier this year by Gov. Phil Bryant after Sen. Thad Cochran, also a Republican, stepped down. Should she win, Hyde-Smith would become the first woman elected to the Senate from Mississippi, and the Republican majority in the Senate would grow to 53-47.
Espy, her opponent, is a former congressman and former agriculture secretary who would be the first black man elected to the Senate from Mississippi since Reconstruction.
Hyde-Smith and Espy advanced to a run-off because neither won 50 percent of the vote in the general election on Nov. 6. Hyde-Smith won 41.2 percent, compared to Espy's 40.8 percent, and Republican Chris McDaniel picked up 16.5 percent.