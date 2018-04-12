Mike Pompeo, who until recently has served as director of the CIA, is facing lawmakers' questions as he aims to take over leadership of the Department of State following President Trump's dramatic firing of former Secretary Rex Tillerson last month.
In prepared remarks ahead of Thursday's confirmation hearing, Pompeo is set to explain to members on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that he is no "warmonger" or "hawk" that many claim him to be.
"I know firsthand the painful sacrifices of our men and women in uniform. So when journalists, most of whom have never met me, label me--or any of you--as "hawks," "war hardliners," or worse, I shake my head. There are few who dread war more than those of us who have served in uniform. And there is a great deal of room between a military presence and war. War is always the last resort. I would prefer achieving the President's foreign policy goals with unrelenting diplomacy rather than by sending young men and women to war. "
According to his prepared remarks, Pompeo will also explain that the United States' "soft policy" toward Russia is "now over." He says in his remarks that the Trump administration considers Russia to be "a danger to our country."
Ahead of his hearing, Mr. Trump wished Pompeo good luck in an early morning tweet, saying "he will be a great Secretary of State!"
