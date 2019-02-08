Matt Whitaker testifies he hasn't talked about Mueller probe with Trump — live updates





Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker is testifying at a contentious hearing before the House Judiciary Committee Friday. Democrats have been grilling Whitaker, who is appearing before the committee for the first time as attorney general, on his interactions with President Trump and his oversight of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. Here are some highlights so far from the hearing: Republicans see today's hearing as a "dog and pony show," and the ranking Republican, Rep. Doug Collins, moved quickly to adjourn the hearing, which was voted down 24-10.

Whitaker says he has not spoken with Mr. Trump about the Mueller probe and has given the White House no assurances about the probe. He also suggested he would exercise executive privilege over conversations with the president.

On Thursday, the committee chairman, Rep. Jerry Nadler, and Whitaker squabbled over a subpoena threat -- today, Nadler said that there was no need for a subpoena "for now," since Whitaker showed up to testify.

Whitaker spars with Deutch during questions Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., began his questioning by telling Whitaker that he had received advice in law school to just answer "yes or no" questions instead of restating the question. "We did not go to the same law school," Whitaker replied. Whitaker said that he did not discuss his views on the Mueller investigation with the White House between interviewing for the attorney general chief of staff position and joining the DOJ. "The concern that we have was that there was no Senate confirmation here," Deutch said, wrapping up his questioning.

Whitaker defends decision not to recuse from Russia investigation Whitaker continued to defend his decision not to recuse from overseeing the Mueller investigation, after recommendations from career DOJ officials that he do so. "I consulted with career ethics officials, I consulted with senior staff, I consulted with the Office of Legal Counsel. It was my choice to make," Whitaker said. Rep. Henry Jackson, D-Georgia, accused Whitaker of obstruction. "I'm not obstructing, I'm answering your questions," Whitaker said. He listed officials with whom he consulted, including confirmed appointees, and reiterated that it was ultimately his choice to make.

Whitaker asked if he presides over a "witch hunt" Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., asked Whitaker whether he believed he was presiding over a "witch hunt." Mr. Trump often refers to the Mueller investigation as a "witch hunt." "It would be inappropriate for me to talk about an ongoing investigation," Whitaker said. He also said that he had not denied the special counsel any funds, nor had he interfered with the special counsel's investigation.

Jim Jordan questions Whitaker on scope of Mueller probe Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, pressed Whitaker on whether the Mueller's mandate was too broad. "In my experience, it's consistent with the appointments of other special counsels," Whitaker said on the Mueller investigation. Jordan tried to get Whitaker to say that Mueller was improperly investigating certain people in or associated with the Trump administration. Whitaker declined to specifically answer, but said, "We investigate crimes, not people."

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee to Whitaker: "Your humor is not appropriate" Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, asked Whitaker a "yes or no" question on whether he had appeared at a congressional hearing before. After some pushback from Republicans on the panel, Whitaker questioned whether Jackson Lee had enough time to remaining to ask him questions. "Your humor is not appropriate," Jackson Lee shot back. Her time was restored. Jackson Lee also asked Whitaker whether he had spoken to Mr. Trump about the Mueller investigation. Whitaker said that he could not comment on the investigation. "So I'm assuming that's a no?" Jackson Lee asked. "I don't think you can assume anything on that," Whitaker said.

Whitaker to Nadler: Mr. Chairman your five minutes are up In an exchange that shocked the room, Whitaker told Nadler that his five-minute time limit was up -- an extremely rare comment for any witness, even the acting attorney general, to make to the chairman of a committee. "Mr. Chairman, I can see that your five minutes is up," Whitaker said, eliciting both laughs and gasps. Matt Whitaker tells Democratic chairman his time is up

Whitaker says he hasn't talked with Trump about Mueller probe Answering questions from Nadler, Whitaker said he hasn't spoken with Mr. Trump or senior White House officials about the Mueller probe.

Whitaker says he hasn't given White House assurances on Mueller probe Whitaker, in his opening remarks, said he hasn't given the White House any assurances about Mueller's probe, and the White House has not asked him to do so.

Top Republican tries to shut down the hearing Top Republican on the committee Rep. Doug Collins asked to adjourn the hearing, a move that was rejected by a voice vote. But then Republicans pushed for a roll call on the vote, forcing each member to go on the record. In total, 24 members voted against adjourning, and 10 voted for it.

"Bring your popcorn," says animinated top Republican Rep. Doug Collins, the top Republican on the committee, called the whole hearing a dog and pony show, and said they should have popcorn for everyone. "Bring your popcorn," Collins said, adding maybe they just "set up a popcorn machine" in the back.

Top Republican says this hearing is a "character assassination" House Ranking Member Doug Collins, a Republican, started out his remarks with a fiery opening statement. Collins said the hearing has "nothing to do" with Justice Department oversight, and simply comes down to a "character assasination."

No need to resort to a subpoena — "for now," Nadler says Nadler mentioned the battle over whether Whitaker would show up, suggesting that since Whitaker showed up there isn't a need to resort to a subpoena -- "for now," he added after pausing ever so briefly.

Nadler begins hearing right on time Nader kicked off the hearing exactly at 9:30 a.m., first remembering the late Rep. John Dingell, whose passing was announced Thursday night. Nadler then launched into his opening statement. Here is the prepared text of some of that opening statement: "Your failure to respond fully to our questions here today in no way limits the ability of this Committee to get the answers in the long run--even if you are a private citizen when we finally learn the truth. And although I am willing to work with the Department to obtain this information, I will not allow that process to drag out for weeks and months. The time for this Administration to postpone accountability is over." "We have laid all of the groundwork for this hearing out in the open. We have given you months to prepare. We have publicly documented every request we have made to you. We have provided our Republican colleagues with a meaningful opportunity to weigh in on the process. We have nothing to hide from you. We hope you have nothing to hide from us."

Read Whitaker's prepared testimony Here is Whitaker's testimony, as prepared.

Whitaker suggests he will exercise executive privilege over conversations with Trump Whitaker, in his opening testimony, said he will indeed exert executive privilege over his conversations with the president. "Although I cannot speak about my communications with the president, I do want to make clear that I am personally committed to the integrity of the Department of Justice," Whitaker wrote.

Democrats allege Whitaker failed to return funds for victims House Democrats allege in a letter sent Friday morning that Whitaker failed to return thousands of dollars that should have been distributed to the victims of a scam by World Patent Marketing. Reps. Elijah E. Cummings, Jerrold Nadler, Frank Pallone Jr., and Adam Schiff, all committee chairmen, sent a letter to Whitaker looking for full compliance with a request sent in mid-November about his involvement with the company. The Democrats claim new records prove Whitaker failed to return the money intended to be distributed to victims. "[Y]ou have failed to respond to that (Nov. 14) letter or provide a single document that we requested," their letter said. "Since that time, we have obtained new documents showing that you failed to return thousands of dollars that were supposed to be distributed to the victims of World Patent Marketing's alleged fraud, despite your involvement with Mr. Cooper in handling complaints from individuals of the company's actions."