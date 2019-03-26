Charges dropped against Jussie Smollett, attorneys say
All criminal charges against "Empire" actor" Jussie Smollett have been dropped and "his record has been wiped clean," his attorneys said Tuesday in a statement.
The development comes less than two weeks after Smollett pleaded not guilty to 16 counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly lying to police about a hate crime. A judge also granted a motion to seal the case, CBS Chicago reports.
Smollett has insisted he is innocent.
Smollett was making an "emergency court appearance" Tuesday morning in Chicago, according to a media release. He and his lawyers were expected to speak to reporters at the courthouse following his appearance.
This is a developing story and will be updated. Follow live updates below.
Statement from Smollett’s attorneys
Smollett's attorneys, Tina Glandian and Patricia Brown Holmes, issued the following statement Tuesday:
"Today, all criminal charges against Jussie Smollett were dropped and his record has been wiped clean of the filing of this tragic complaint against him. Jussie was attacked by two people he was unable to identify on January 29th. He was a victim who was vilified and made to appear as a perpetrator as a result of false and inappropriate remarks made to the public causing an inappropriate rush to judgement."
"Jussie and many others were hurt by these unfair and unwarranted actions. This entire situation is a reminder that there should never be an attempt to prove a case in the court of public opinion. That is wrong. It is a reminder that a victim, in this case Jussie, deserves dignity and respect. Dismissal of charges against the victim in this case was the only just result.
"Jussie is relieved to have this situation behind him and is very much looking forward to getting back to focusing on his family, friends and career."
Background: What Smollett was indicted for
A Chicago grand jury charged Smollett earlier this month with 16 felony counts for falsely reporting a hate crime. Smollett was charged last month with a felony charge of disorderly conduct for allegedly making up the hate crime.
The 36-year-old actor, who is black and openly gay, plays Jamal Lyon on Fox's hit TV show, "Empire," a drama that chronicles a family-run record label. He told police he was attacked by two masked men when he was returning home from a Subway sandwich store Jan. 29 around 2 a.m.
Smollett claimed the two men had beat him, said homophobic and racial slurs and put a noose around his neck before fleeing. He said he heard, "this is MAGA country," an apparent reference to President Trump's campaign slogan.
Police arrested two brothers who they initially linked to the alleged attack. But police said the brothers then said Smollett had paid them $3,500 to stage the attack. Police said they told them the rope that was found around Smollett's neck was purchased at a nearby hardware store. A raid of their home turned up ropes, masks and bleach.