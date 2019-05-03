India braces for cyclone Fani

Nearly 800,000 people in eastern India have been evacuated from the expected path of a major cyclone packing winds up to 125 miles per hour and torrential rains, officials said Thursday. The Indian weather service said Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm Fani was expected to make landfall Friday afternoon. CBS News contributing meteorologist Jeff Berardelli joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano with the latest.