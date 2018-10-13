Hurricane Michael's devastation still being assessed -- live updates
The death toll from Hurricane Michael climbed to at least 18 on Friday as the recovery continued in Virginia, Georgia and the hard-hit Mexico Beach, Florida.
It's been three days since the monster storm slammed into the Florida Panhandle, destroying an untold number of homes with 155-mile per hour winds and a tremendous amount of storm surge.
Gov. Rick Scott visited devastated neighborhoods on Saturday and President Trump said he will do the same next week.
"You see a lot of foundations that are there but no home"
Search crews are still going door to door in Mexico Beach, looking for survivors, CBS News' Omar Villafranca reports.
"You see a lot of foundations that are there but no home," said Cpt. Ignatious Carroll with the South Florida Urban Search and Rescue team. "We have about 160 people that are out here conducting still some secondary searches and more thorough searches using canines."
Carroll says after 3 days of checking on residents and sifting through rubble, teams still have more work to do -- and it's not easy.
A couple rode the storm out in one of these homes. One person was found dead in this area and crews are still looking for the other. But what makes this job so difficult is that this is three homes sandwiched together and the storm surge pushed these homes more than 1/4 mile away from their foundations.
"I used to have a really really pretty house," said Angel Smith. A tree crashed down on her roof before two feet of water poured into her home. She lost nearly everything.
Panama City in need of the most basic supplies
Among the downed trees and massive power lines that Michael took out, are the stories of the people whose lives were turned upside down by the hurricane, CBS News' Jericka Duncan reports.
As CBS News toured the devastated neighborhoods of Panama City on Saturday, we found people in need of the most basic supplies.
The National Guard handed out cases of water from a school parking lot. And for several hours, drivers waited in long lines for gas -- when they finally got it.
Front yards were turned into kitchens for cooking, these neighbors in the Glenwood section of the city are making the best of a bad situation.
Darrell Garrett, 43, says he and his mother, who at times, relies on an oxygen tank to breathe, rode out the storm in the hallway of their home.. Where fierce winds brought down a large oak tree on top of their roof.
Darrell's sister, Willie May Morgan and her family of five, are also now staying here because their house was ruined.
"We may have to relocate somewhere else," Willie May said.
Curtis Morgan said he doesn't really think the community will bounce back. "It will take 10 years if not more."
Many people here were struggling well before Michael made landfall.
The median household income in Panama City is just over $38,000. Twenty -two percent of residents here live in poverty.
Morgan is an elementary school teacher in the district, her husband a construction worker.
They say they're making it one day at a time, hoping more help comes quickly.