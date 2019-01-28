5 police officers shot in southeast Houston; 2 suspects are dead - live updates





CBSNews.com is streaming live news coverage from CBS affiliate KHOU-TV in the video player above. Officials are expected to hold a press conference. Houston shooting - what we know 5 officers wounded and have been hospitalized

2 of those officers are in critical condition

3 suspects involved

2 of those suspects confirmed dead

SWAT and federal agents have responded The Houston Police Department responded to a shooting in southeast Houston where several police officers were wounded Monday night when they were serving a warrant. Police have confirmed five officers were struck and are hospitalized, two of them in critical condition. There were three suspects involved in the incident. Two of those suspects are dead, according to police sources and CBS affiliate KHOU-TV. The suspects were reportedly barricaded inside a house and police are using a robot to secure the scene. Live updates follow below:

Shooting happened near Milby High School The station said the shooting happened near Milby High School. Officials have asked residents to avoid the area. SWAT officers and federal agents -- including Houston's Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) -- have responded to the scene.

Police ask Houston residents to avoid the area "Please avoid the area and yield for emergency vehicles," police tweeted. "We have had several officers shot. Please pray for officers," Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted. The suspect is down, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted earlier. KHOU-TV said four officers were transported via ambulance and the fifth airlifted to a local hospital. Law enforcement officials trying to get to @TXMedCenter where five wounded @houstonpolice officers are being transported now. #KHOU11 #HouNews pic.twitter.com/M7DvqvLcUH — Matt Dougherty (@MattKHOU) January 28, 2019 Houston police tweeted all the officers were transported to Memorial Hermann Medical Center. KHOU-TV said two officers are in critical condition; a third officer was struck in the arm, a fourth struck in the shoulder and a fifth struck in the face.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott statement Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement Monday night highlighting "the service and sacrifice" officers put on the line every day: "This evening's horrific attack on police officers is a solemn reminder of the service and sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day to keep us safe. The city of Houston and the Houston Police Department will have whatever state resources they need to bring swift justice to those involved. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the officers injured, and for the continued safety of all law enforcement officers who protect our communities."

It is not immediately clear what led to the shooting. SWAT officers and federal agents -- including Houston's Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) -- have responded to the scene. "Please avoid the area and yield for emergency vehicles," police tweeted. "We have had several officers shot. Please pray for officers," Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted.