House Republicans are hoping to pass a massive package of corporate and individual tax cut, holding a final vote on their highly-anticipated tax overhaul plan Thursday afternoon.
The bill looks to slash the corporate tax rate, cut taxes for individuals and reduce the number of tax brackets.
The president, looking for a major legislative win for the Trump White House, has been urging Republicans to pass tax legislation for months. He plans to visit Capitol Hill on Thursday in a final push to House Republicans.
Mr. Trump tweeted in advance of Thursday's vote, saying "tax cuts are getting close!" and blaming Democrats for fighting "massive tax cuts for the middle class and business" citing "obstruction and delay."
Republicans will need 218 votes to pass the bill, and there are 240 GOP lawmakers and 194 Democrats in the House. With the expectation that no Democrats will support this bill, Republicans can afford to lose the support of 22 members.
Thursday's vote is expected to take place at 1:30 p.m. ET
The Senate will also have to vote on its version, and then the two bills, if they both pass, would be reconciled in conference.
