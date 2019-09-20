Global climate change strike - Live updates
- Millions of people are expected to skip school and work around the world today to protest climate change.
- They are demanding "an end to the age of fossil fuels."
- Climate activist Greta Thunberg will participate in the New York City protest.
Millions of people around the world are expected to walk out of their schools and workplaces Friday to demand urgent action on climate change. The global climate strikes, which are taking place in more than 150 countries, were scheduled ahead of the opening of the United Nations General Assembly and the Climate Action Summit on September 23.
The protests have been organized by young people around the world who are part of the "Fridays for Future" campaign, which has seen students walk out of their schools on Fridays to demand their political leaders take urgent action to address climate change.
"We need to act right now to stop burning fossil fuels and ensure a rapid energy revolution with equity, reparations and climate justice at its heart," organizers say.
Climate activist Greta Thunberg will participate in the protests in New York City, where 1.1 million students have been given permission to skip school to join in.
Follow live updates below.
"We are not sinking, we are fighting"
Thousands of protesters in Asia and the Pacific kicked of Friday's global climate strike, which is expected to be the largest climate change protest in history.
In Australia, an estimated 300,000 people took to the streets. Events also took place on the low-lying islands of Vanuatu and Kiribati, which are facing disaster as sea levels rise.
"We are not sinking, we are fighting," children in Kiribati chanted.
"There are a lot of people here who can feel the effects of climate change already, for example with typhoons," one 23-year-old protester in the Philippines told French news agency AFP. Experts say increasingly violent storms and rising sea levels are already having an impact in the island nation.
Businesses supporting the climate strikes
Some businesses are letting workers take the day off to participate in the strikes, while others are closing outright, CBS News MoneyWatch reporter Irina Ivanova reports. More than 7,000 companies have pledged to draw attention to the protests by either donating ad space or putting banners on their sites.
