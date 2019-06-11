Women's World Cup: Team USA plays Chile
Match day two of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup concludes Sunday, featuring all four Group F teams. Sweden faces Thailand at 9 a.m. ET, followed by United States vs. Chile at 12 p.m. ET.
Remaining Group F Matches
The third and final matches for Group F take place simultaneously Thursday at 3 p.m.
Thursday, June 20 - 3 p.m ET
- Sweden vs. United States Le Havre (Watch on Fox and fuboTV)
- Thailand vs. Chile | Rennes (Watch on FS1 and fuboTV)
Follow along below for live updates of the day's matches.
United States vs. Chile – 12 p.m. ET
In their first-ever Women's World Cup, Chile dropped their opening match to Sweden 2-0. They face the tournament favorite United States, who showed no mercy in their win against Thailand Tuesday.
All-time, Team USA has only faced Chile twice, both in Summer of 2018. The two countries are in different FIFA confederations so the matches were friendlies, not World Cup qualifiers. On goals from five different players, the U.S. women won by a combined 7-0 score.
The eyes of the world will be watching the U.S. women, who faced backlash for what some deemed unsportsmanlike conduct in their blowout victory. However, there was also a touching moment of sportsmanship by Carli Lloyd after that game that seem to have gotten overlooked.
Watch USWNT vs. Chile live
Sweden vs. Thailand – 9am ET
Sweden won their first match against Chile Tuesday by a 2-0 scoreline. Thailand infamously fell the the United States 13-0.
The match is almost a certain win for Sweden, who face the United States on Thursday in the last match of the group stage, to determine who advances, as well as positioning for the round of 16 knockout stage.
Watch Sweden vs. Thailand live
Women's World Cup current standings
During the group stage, 3 points are awarded for a win and 1 is awarded for a draw. Each country's World Cup group stage record is expressed below as wins, draws, and loses. The parenthetical number listed after each teams points represent the goal difference, the first tiebreaker after total points.
Group A Standings
- France (2-0-0) 6 points (+5)
- Norway (1-0-1) 3 points (+2)
- Nigeria (1-0-1) 3 points (-1)
- South Korea (0-0-2) 0 points (-6)
Group B Standings
- Germany (2-0-0) 6 points (+2)
- Spain (1-0-1) 3 points (+1)
- China (1-0-1) 3 points (0)
- South Africa (0-0-2) 0 points (-3)
Group C Standings
- Italy (2-0-0) 3 points (+6)
- Brazil (1-0-1) 3 points (+2)
- Australia (1-0-1) 3 points (0)
- Jamaica (0-0-2) 0 points (-8)
Group D Standings
- England (2-0-0) 3 points (+2)
- Japan (1-1-0) 4 points (+1)
- Argentina (0-1-1) 1 points (-1)
- Scotland (0-0-2) 0 points (-2)
Group E Standings
- Netherlands (2-0-0) 3 points (+3)
- Canada (2-0-0) 3 points (+3)
- Cameroon (0-0-2) 0 points (-3)
- New Zealand (0-0-2) 0 points (-3)
Group F Standings
- United States (1-0-0) 3 points (+13)
- Sweden (1-0-0) 3 points (+2)
- Chile (0-0-1) 0 points (-13)
- Thailand (0-0-1) 0 points (-2)