Note To Self: "Queer Eye's" Tan France

Stylist Tan France is best known for his role as the fashion expert on the Netflix series, "Queer Eye." The award-winning reality program has been recognized for its celebration of diversity and acceptance in the LGBTQ community. France details his life before the show's success, in his recently released memoir titled, "Naturally Tan." As part of our series, Note To Self, France shares his own journey to acceptance.