2019 Women's World Cup: France vs. South Korea - live updates
The 2019 Women's World Cup kicked off Friday with France taking on South Korea. France comes into the tournament as one of the heavy favorites to win the championship. The home team is stacked with seven players from the country's best football club, Olympique Lyonnais.
France is also favored to win the Group A opener against South Korea by 2.5 points.
France vs. South Korea, 1-0
The match is underway. France struck fast, with Amandine Henry passing tO Eugenie Le Sommer for the first goal of the game Le Sommer has scored 11 goals in her last 11 games.
Players to watch
France: Wendie Renard is one of the best football players and defenders in the world. The 28-year-old has 20 goals and is the heart of the French club's defense.
South Korea: Ji So-yun has scored 54 goals in 115 appearances with the South Korean club.
How to watch France vs. South Korea
- Date: Friday, June 7
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Parc des Princes in Paris
- TV channel: FS1 and Telemundo
- Streaming: fuboTV
- Odds: France -2.5 (+115) | South Korea +2.5 (-135) | O/U: 3