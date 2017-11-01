Representatives from Twitter, Facebook and Google are entering their second day of answering questions from Congressional investigators on what they know about the attempts by Russian influencers to sway the 2016 presidential election.
Wednesday's hearing takes place before the Senate Intelligence Committee. It follows Tuesday's testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, which offered lawmakers a first glimpse at what social media companies knew early on and in the aftermath of the election about Russian meddling.
Senators are far from satisfied with the information they've received thus far, with many voicing their concern over the tech companies' initial response to foreign influence in U.S. politics.
The same representatives for the tech titans will be offering additional testimony later Wednesday afternoon before the House Intelligence Committee.
Follow along for live updates below.
This is a developing story and will be updated.