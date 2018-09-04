Tuesday marks the first day of Judge Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, as Republicans aim to swiftly confirm President Trump's second Supreme Court nominee and Democrats demand more answers and more time.
The hearing is expected to be grueling, as Democrats insist on obtaining and reviewing more records from Kavanaugh's tenure in the George W. Bush administration, and question whether he believes a sitting president can be indicted. Some Democrats have called for a delay in a vote on the nominee until after November's midterm elections. Republicans, on the other hand, largely satisfied with Kavanaugh and looking for another win before the November midterms, want a speedy confirmation process.
The hearing begins at 9:15 a.m.