Judiciary Committee debates impeachment articles ahead of vote — live updates
Latest updates on Thursday's hearing
- The House Judiciary Committee will consider amendments to the two articles of impeachment against President Trump.
- The committee will then vote on each article separately, starting with abuse of power and followed by obstruction of Congress.
- Download the free CBS News app to stream live coverage of the Judiciary Committee hearing.
Washington -- The House Judiciary Committee is meeting to consider amendments to the two articles of impeachment against President Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, the last step before full House votes on each article.
The committee met Wednesday night in a session that lasted well into the night. They'll resume work at 9 a.m. Thursday.
The nine-page resolution containing the articles of impeachment will be read into the record, after which members can offer and debate amendments. The committee will then vote on the resolution later in the day, the last step before the articles go before the full House.
Democrats don't plan to offer any amendments on Thursday, aside from one addressing a procedural matter. Republicans are expected to offer several of their own.
What happened at Wednesday's hearing
5:45 a.m.: At Wednesday's hearing, many Democrats used personal anecdotes to defend the value of following and defending the rule of law. Republicans expressed outrage at the process and alleged that the proceedings have been based off hearsay. They also continued to criticize House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, and argued he should testify before the committees. -- Victoria Albert
How to watch the markup hearing
- Date: Wednesday, December 11, and Thursday, December 12, 2019
- Time: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET; Thursday at 9 a.m.
- Who: The House Judiciary Committee
- Online stream: CBSN, in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device