A tribute concert to the Queen of Soul is being held Thursday evening in Detroit, part of a four-day memorial that will culminate in Aretha Franklin's funeral Friday at the city's Greater Grace Temple.
More than 40 artists will perform at the concert, including Gladys Knight, the Four Tops, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Raheem DeVaughn, Johnny Gill and Angie Stone, accompanied by the Ralphe Armstrong Band and Kern Brantley Band, who have performed with Franklin before.
Tickets for the tribute sold out in less than six minutes, according to the Detroit Free Press. Gates opened at 5 p.m. ET, with the concert beginning at 6 p.m. ET. The sold-out concert is being held at Detroit's Chene Park Detroit Amphitheatre.