But, is it worth it?

Joe Vietri, the director of the National Planning Center for Coastal and Storm Risk Management at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said yes.

The return on the investment could be substantial, he said. That's because these projects are about coastal risk management.

"That's the goal here, to provide a buffer between the ocean and the community," Vietri said, referencing research by the USACE after Hurricane Sandy showing how beaches reduced damages and provided a buffer between the ocean and communities.

Highlighting the importance of a coastal defense system, he added, "Where you had a stable, well-maintained beach, berm, and dune system, the damages were extremely less than where you did not. And I mean dramatically so."

Ultimately, Congress must approve all federally funded beach renourishment projects. Which, some experts say, can save money in the long run.

"When a storm hits, a hurricane hits, the federal government pays a lot of money to come in and fix things," said Bob Keisler, a civil works project manager with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Wilmington District.

To address this issue more efficiently, Keisler emphasized the importance of proactive measures.

"This is kind of like an insurance policy, a proactive way that we're out in front of storms at a much less cost today, provide protection so when the hurricane comes, there's much less damage," Keisler said.