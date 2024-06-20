Watch CBS News

Waterford School District parents upset over assistant superintendent hire

The Waterford School District hired former Oxford High School principal Steven Wolf who worked during the 2021 tragic mass shooting at the school. The school board made its final decision to hire Wolf as an assistant superintendent during a special meeting on June 13. Several community members felt they didn't have a chance to express their concerns then, so they made sure to get their point across during Thursday night's public comment period.
