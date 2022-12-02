Watch CBS News

Michigan Matters - DTE’s Impact & Region Jobs Start Ups

Airdate Dec. 4 @ 8 am on CBS Detroit. JoAnn Chávez - Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer DTE Energy, talks about the utility as it steps up to help Detroit through a tree planting program and also folks overcome obstacles in getting jobs. Then the roundtable of Glenn Stevens of MichAuto, Carla Walker-Miller, Walker-Miller Energy Services, and Dug Song, founder Duo Security at Cisco & The Song Foundation, discuss what is needed to have people here trained for jobs of future.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.