Michigan Matters - DTE’s Impact & Region Jobs Start Ups Airdate Dec. 4 @ 8 am on CBS Detroit. JoAnn Chávez - Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer DTE Energy, talks about the utility as it steps up to help Detroit through a tree planting program and also folks overcome obstacles in getting jobs. Then the roundtable of Glenn Stevens of MichAuto, Carla Walker-Miller, Walker-Miller Energy Services, and Dug Song, founder Duo Security at Cisco & The Song Foundation, discuss what is needed to have people here trained for jobs of future.