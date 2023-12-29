Watch CBS News

Foodie Fridays: We've Got Brunch

For this Foodie Fridays segment, Charles Franklin and Bria Willis-Franklin of We've Got Brunch in West Bloomfield joined CBS News Detroit to share what kind of food guests can expect to get at the restaurant.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.