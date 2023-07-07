Foodie Fridays from Smokey Joe's BBQ

Watch CBS News

For this week's Foodie Fridays, Smokey Joe's BBQ joins CBS News Detroit. Joe Wilson, the owner of the food truck based out of Belleville, says the jerk chicken bowl and the loaded mac bowl are two of their fan-favorite dishes.
