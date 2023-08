Mack Howell's case centers around an April 2014 armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in Eastpointe.

Exonerated man suing Eastpointe police officer who conducted investigation Mack Howell's case centers around an April 2014 armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in Eastpointe.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On