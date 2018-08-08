Carol Cain CBS 62

Carol Cain is the 12-time Emmy Award-Winning Senior Producer/ Host of "Michigan Matters," the highly-rated weekly Public Affairs show that airs at 8 a.m. Sundays on CBS 62. The show focuses on politics, business, education, sports, and community issues. She has interviewed the Captains of industries from business, politics, and more. She interviewed Joe Biden and Donald Trump during the 2020 Presidential Election. She also conducted a national Digital Debate with President Barack Obama and Republican Gov. Mitt Romney in the 2012 race for CBS platforms. Carol also hosts/produces CBS 62's "Eye on The Future" TV specials that have focused on business, politics, education, and been nominated for a Peabody Award.

Carol began her career as State Editor at United Press International and served as Business Editor for the Toledo Blade. She was a nationally syndicated columnist at The Detroit News and has won awards for her work as a columnist at the Detroit Free Press with a Sunday column she continues to write. At the Free Press, she also served as Editor of the National, International, and Business Desks. Born in Detroit, she attended Detroit Public Schools and has degrees from Michigan State University and an MBA from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan.

Carol has received numerous awards for work and steadfast focus on diversity from NAWBO (National Association of Women Business Owners), Inforum, the Greater Detroit Chinese Association, the Michigan Muslim Community Council, Niagara Foundation, Detroit Chinese Business Association, the Michigan Business & Professional Association, and others.

