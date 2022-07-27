Ahmad Bajjey

CBS Detroit

For Ahmad, coming to CBS Detroit is a return home after growing up in Dearborn where his family still lives. He has spent the past 9 1/2 years in Flint as a meteorologist and most recently as Chief Meteorologist for WEYI and WSMH.

Ahmad is a graduate of Central Michigan University and their meteorology program. He was selected as one of the 10 Within 10 for 2019, a selection of 10 exceptional graduates from the past decade that contribute to their profession and their community. Fire Up Chips!

He has been honored with awards for Best Weathercast by The Associated Press and the Michigan Association of Broadcasters.

Ahmad's interest in the weather came when in July 1997, a large storm system moved through southeast Michigan and pummeled the Detroit area. This tornado outbreak made the weather and communicating the science behind it a new and exciting passion for him. His career in Michigan has brought him to tornado damage paths throughout the Mitten, covering the Edenville and Sanford dam failures, and historic snow and ice storms. He loves visiting schools and community groups to share his passion for weather and science with students and adults alike.

Ahmad is a member of the American Meteorological Society and is an active supporter of the National Marrow Donor Program, Special Olympics Michigan, and the American Cancer Society, especially the Real Men Wear Pink initiative each year for breast cancer research and support.

Ahmad is excited to continue forecasting in the state he loves and has always called home. You'll find him exploring all southeast Michigan has to offer with his wife and two kids.