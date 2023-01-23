Watch CBS News
Local News

Zehnder's Snowfest happening this week, snow sculpting competition canceled due to warm weather

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Zehnder's Snowfest in Frankenmuth is happening this week, but the snow sculpting competition has been canceled due to the warm weather conditions. 

zehnders-snowfest.jpg
Outdoor hockey experience at Zehnder's Snowfest City of Frankenmuth

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, festival organizers announced on Facebook that the world-class snow sculpting competition is canceled due to the unseasonably warm weather, but the children, state and high school snow sculpting competitions will still happen.

In addition, as festival organizers prepare for the event amid the warm weather, truckloads of snow have been hauled into the area from Grayling.

The 32nd Zehnder's Snowfest will take place from Wednesday, Jan. 25, through Sunday, Jan. 29, in Frankenmuth.

According to the festival's website, here are the highlights visitors can expect to see:

  • State of Michigan Snow Sculpting Competition
  • High School Snow Sculpting Competition
  • 100-Block Ice Carving Exhibition
  • Collegiate Alumni Ice Carving Challenge
  • Entertainment in the Warming Tent
  • All Things Chocolate Baking Contest
  • Children's Play Area
  • Annual Fireworks Display

For more information on the Zehnder's Snowfest, visit here.

First published on January 23, 2023 / 3:34 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.