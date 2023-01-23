Zehnder's Snowfest happening this week, snow sculpting competition canceled due to warm weather

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Zehnder's Snowfest in Frankenmuth is happening this week, but the snow sculpting competition has been canceled due to the warm weather conditions.

Outdoor hockey experience at Zehnder's Snowfest City of Frankenmuth

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, festival organizers announced on Facebook that the world-class snow sculpting competition is canceled due to the unseasonably warm weather, but the children, state and high school snow sculpting competitions will still happen.

In addition, as festival organizers prepare for the event amid the warm weather, truckloads of snow have been hauled into the area from Grayling.

The 32nd Zehnder's Snowfest will take place from Wednesday, Jan. 25, through Sunday, Jan. 29, in Frankenmuth.

According to the festival's website, here are the highlights visitors can expect to see:

State of Michigan Snow Sculpting Competition

High School Snow Sculpting Competition

100-Block Ice Carving Exhibition

Collegiate Alumni Ice Carving Challenge

Entertainment in the Warming Tent

All Things Chocolate Baking Contest

Children's Play Area

Annual Fireworks Display

For more information on the Zehnder's Snowfest, visit here.