Zehnder's Snowfest happening this week, snow sculpting competition canceled due to warm weather
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Zehnder's Snowfest in Frankenmuth is happening this week, but the snow sculpting competition has been canceled due to the warm weather conditions.
On Wednesday, Jan. 18, festival organizers announced on Facebook that the world-class snow sculpting competition is canceled due to the unseasonably warm weather, but the children, state and high school snow sculpting competitions will still happen.
In addition, as festival organizers prepare for the event amid the warm weather, truckloads of snow have been hauled into the area from Grayling.
The 32nd Zehnder's Snowfest will take place from Wednesday, Jan. 25, through Sunday, Jan. 29, in Frankenmuth.
According to the festival's website, here are the highlights visitors can expect to see:
- State of Michigan Snow Sculpting Competition
- High School Snow Sculpting Competition
- 100-Block Ice Carving Exhibition
- Collegiate Alumni Ice Carving Challenge
- Entertainment in the Warming Tent
- All Things Chocolate Baking Contest
- Children's Play Area
- Annual Fireworks Display
For more information on the Zehnder's Snowfest, visit here.
