Ypsilanti Historical District resurvey to shed new light on city's oldest buildings

YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The City of Ypsilanti is hosting an information session about an upcoming architectural survey of its historic district.

This survey will not result in changes to Ypsilanti's Historic District, but that's not to say there haven't been changes since the last one was completed more than 40 years ago. This resurvey will be a snapshot of Ypsilanti's history today.

These are the records from the last time Ypsilanti conducted an architectural survey for its historic district, in 1981.

Property owners in the district can expect to see consultants taking a few pictures and jotting down a few notes about historic structures, and that's about it.

The end result will be a database of all the buildings in the historic district updated with new context and photographs. You might also see a few new buildings added to the list.

"In the '60s, it was really cool to modernize your building by putting these 'modern,' 'new,' what I like to call 'slip covers' on your buildings. Now some of those slipcovers have been removed," said City of Ypsilanti preservation planner Ellen Thackery. "Back in '78 and '81, a lot of those buildings were covered, and so those surveyors just said 'noncontributing'—we can't see the details, and in a lot of cases now, now we can."

The survey will be turned into a final report that will not only give residents a window into the city's past but also aid city planners in addressing any concerns some of these old structures might be facing. Original images of these buildings will also help guide any restoration efforts that seek to return them to their original look.

"I think it's important to help people see what they look at every day with new eyes. You can actually, with new eyes, appreciate these historic buildings you may look at or live in every day," Thackery said.

Community members are invited to Ypsilanti City Hall for an info session. During the session, folks can ask questions about the survey process, the final document, and what this might mean for property owners within the historic district limits.

It will take place in person at noon on Friday, July 12. The session will also be streamed online and posted on YouTube for anyone who can't be there in person. Not only does Thackery say to bring any and all questions, but she also asks any property owners to bring historical photos of their building to be used in the final document.