'Young Sheldon' series finale airing May 16, Jim Parson and Mayim Bialik reprising 'Big Bang Theory' roles

"Funeral" – YOUNG SHELDON ends its seven-year run with a must-see two-episode series finale. Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik reprise their roles as Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler in an unforgettable hour of television, on the series finale of YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, May 16 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.