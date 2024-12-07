Wrong-way driver killed after hitting DDOT bus on Lodge Freeway

(CBS DETROIT) — A wrong-way driver was killed early Saturday morning when he struck a DDOT bus head-on on the Lodge Freeway, Michigan State Police said.

The crash happened around 4:40 a.m. Saturday when a Ram truck, driven by a 58-year-old man, was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of the Lodge Freeway near Log Cabin Street.

According to police, the Ram struck the DDOT bus in a head-on collision and immediately caught fire. Troopers were unable to rescue the man.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are in the process of notifying his family.

The bus driver was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say no passengers were on the bus during the crash. The wrong-way driver also struck a third vehicle, a Jeep Compass. The driver of the Jeep was taken to an area hospital with what police say are non-life-threatening injuries.

"At this time it hasn't been determined where the wrong-way driver entered the freeway and why they were going the wrong way," said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw in a statement.

An investigation is ongoing.