Wreaths Across America Ceremony takes place at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly
HOLLY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Wreaths Across America Ceremony and wreath laying event took place Saturday at the Great Lakes National Cemetary in Holly.
A truck procession brought the wreaths that were placed on veteran graves.
The Wreaths Across America lay remembrance wreaths on the graves of the country's fallen heroes.
