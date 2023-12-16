Watch CBS News
Local News

Wreaths Across America Ceremony takes place at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

HOLLY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Wreaths Across America Ceremony and wreath laying event took place Saturday at the Great Lakes National Cemetary in Holly

A truck procession brought the wreaths that were placed on veteran graves.

The Wreaths Across America lay remembrance wreaths on the graves of the country's fallen heroes. 

Additional information can be found online

First published on December 16, 2023 / 2:40 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.