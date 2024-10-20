Watch CBS News
2 women dead, girl injured in off-road vehicle crash in Oakland County

By Nick Lentz

(CBS DETROIT) — Two women are dead and a 3-year-old girl is recovering after an off-road vehicle crash in Oakland County.

According to Waterford Police, the crash happened Friday evening on Jones Road near Hatchery Road in Waterford Township.

A 42-year-old woman was driving a 2019 Polaris RZR at a high rate of speed, authorities say, when the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree. 

A 31-year-old woman and the girl, who were passengers, were ejected in the crash.

Authorities say the 42-year-old driver died at the scene. 

Both passengers were taken to the hospital, where the woman later died. The girl is expected make a full recovery from her injuries.

Police say it appears no one in the vehicle was wearing restraints at the time of the crash. 

