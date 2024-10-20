2 women dead, girl injured in off-road vehicle crash in Oakland County

Trump rally, Detroit Free Press Marathon Health Expo held at same event center and more stories

Trump rally, Detroit Free Press Marathon Health Expo held at same event center and more stories

Trump rally, Detroit Free Press Marathon Health Expo held at same event center and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) — Two women are dead and a 3-year-old girl is recovering after an off-road vehicle crash in Oakland County.

According to Waterford Police, the crash happened Friday evening on Jones Road near Hatchery Road in Waterford Township.

A 42-year-old woman was driving a 2019 Polaris RZR at a high rate of speed, authorities say, when the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

A 31-year-old woman and the girl, who were passengers, were ejected in the crash.

Authorities say the 42-year-old driver died at the scene.

Both passengers were taken to the hospital, where the woman later died. The girl is expected make a full recovery from her injuries.

Police say it appears no one in the vehicle was wearing restraints at the time of the crash.