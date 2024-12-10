Watch CBS News
Woman killed, teen injured in rollover crash in Macomb Township

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — A woman was killed and a teen was injured in a rollover crash in Macomb Township Monday night. 

The crash happened at around 7:27 p.m. in the area of Hayes Road and Snowbird Drive, when the driver of a white Ram pickup truck traveling southbound on Hayes Road reportedly veered left and crossed the center turn lane into northbound traffic, striking a white Mazda head-on, according to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office. The Mazda rolled several times before resting on its roof on the grass along northbound Hayes. 

The driver of the Mazda, a 45-year-old Shelby Township woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was the lone occupant of the vehicle. 

The driver of the Ram, a 17-year-old boy, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

Deputies do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

An investigation remains ongoing. 

