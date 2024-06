Ascension worker accidentally downloaded file that caused cyberattack and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A woman in her 60s was killed in a hit-and-run incident Thursday in Detroit, according to police.

A spokesperson for the Detroit Police Department said the incident happened at Gratiot Avenue and Park Grove Street.

Police said the fatality squad responded to the scene.

A description of the suspect vehicle is currently unavailable. An investigation is ongoing.