Police: Woman fatally shot at Detroit gathering, suspect struck by vehicle

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman over the weekend at a baby shower in Detroit.

The shooting happened at about 7:02 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15, in the 15600 block of Edmore Drive.

In a press conference on Monday, police said the female suspect in her 40s fatally shot the woman, who was in her 50s, during an argument. The suspect then drove to the Detroit Police Department's Ninth Precinct.

As she was getting out of the car, the victim's son struck the suspect with his car, according to police.

The suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment and is listed in temp-serious condition.

The man who hit her was taken into custody.

"As Chief [James] White has indicated so many times, the senseless gun violence has to top. It's getting ridiculous. This is a very tragic incident that happened at a baby shower," said Detroit police Capt. Donna McCord.