Woman drowns after trying to rescue dog from icy Michigan pond, authorities say

GOODLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities say a 30-year-old woman who drowned in Lapeer County pond was attempting to rescue the family dog from the water.

The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office says it received a call on Dec. 11 about a possible drowning on Armstrong Road in Goodland Township. Authorities spotted a pond that was covered in ice with open water in the center.

Local fire departments also responded to the scene and saw a dog floating in the water and appeared to be dead. They used a paddle boat to get the dog and recovered the woman's body.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

An investigation is ongoing.