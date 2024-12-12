Woman drowns after trying to rescue dog from icy Michigan pond, authorities say
GOODLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities say a 30-year-old woman who drowned in Lapeer County pond was attempting to rescue the family dog from the water.
The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office says it received a call on Dec. 11 about a possible drowning on Armstrong Road in Goodland Township. Authorities spotted a pond that was covered in ice with open water in the center.
Local fire departments also responded to the scene and saw a dog floating in the water and appeared to be dead. They used a paddle boat to get the dog and recovered the woman's body.
The woman was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
An investigation is ongoing.