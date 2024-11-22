Watch CBS News
Local News

Michigan woman, 34, dies in two-vehicle crash in Oakland County

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Over 30 DPD officers without licenses, Prosecutors agree to work with Michigan AG, more stories
Over 30 DPD officers without active licenses, Prosecutors agree to work with Michigan AG, more stories 04:00

(CBS DETROIT) - A 34-year-old Michigan woman was killed, and another driver was injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Springfield Township.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the woman from Groveland Township was driving a 2023 Chevy Equinox on Holly Road at about 9:30 p.m. when she failed to stop at a stop sign on Dixie Highway and struck a 2023 GMC Sierra. 

The other driver, a 64-year-old man from Groveland Township, was traveling northbound on Dixie Highway.

The sheriff's office says bother cars left the roadway and crashed into trees.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver and his 61-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital. They are in stable condition.

Investigators say everyone was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

It is unknown is alcohol was a factor.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the incident.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.