Michigan woman, 34, dies in two-vehicle crash in Oakland County

(CBS DETROIT) - A 34-year-old Michigan woman was killed, and another driver was injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Springfield Township.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the woman from Groveland Township was driving a 2023 Chevy Equinox on Holly Road at about 9:30 p.m. when she failed to stop at a stop sign on Dixie Highway and struck a 2023 GMC Sierra.

The other driver, a 64-year-old man from Groveland Township, was traveling northbound on Dixie Highway.

The sheriff's office says bother cars left the roadway and crashed into trees.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver and his 61-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital. They are in stable condition.

Investigators say everyone was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

It is unknown is alcohol was a factor.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the incident.