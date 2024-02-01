Woman dies after falling through ice in Oakland County

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities say a 75-year-old woman has died after falling through ice Thursday in Milford Township.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Milford Township police and fire were called to Hubbell Pond at about 1:41 p.m. for a dog stuck on the ice. As they were rescuing the dog, authorities found several items near the edge of the ice.

The sheriff's office search and rescue team, as well as Genessee County, Livingston County, and Van Buren Township dive teams, was called to the scene to search the pond, where they found a coat.

Authorities recovered the victim, who they said had fallen about 250 feet from the edge of the ice.

She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

"Given the temperature fluctuations recently, we urge the community to assume all ice is not safe for pedestrian or vehicular traffic," Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said in a statement. "If an animal goes through the ice, do not attempt to go out and save them as you can become a victim as well. That's the moment you should give us a call."