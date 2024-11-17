Woman dead, hit by 3 vehicles in Monroe County; sheriff looking for first driver

Michigan firearm deer hunting season kicks off, Lions prepare for Jaguars and more top stories

Michigan firearm deer hunting season kicks off, Lions prepare for Jaguars and more top stories

Michigan firearm deer hunting season kicks off, Lions prepare for Jaguars and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — A 43-year-old woman is dead after being hit by three vehicles in Monroe County late Saturday, and authorities are looking for the first driver that hit her, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says.

It happened in Bedford Township on Smith Road, west of Telegraph Road just before midnight.

The woman was wearing dark clothing and walking near the shoulder of Smith Road, according to authorities, when she was struck by a vehicle. The motorist in the vehicle drove away and the woman was left laying in the middle of the road.

The woman, from Erie, was then struck by two more vehicles: a Honda Accord driven by a 65-year-old woman and a Nissan Sentra driven by a 19-year-old woman. She died at the scene.

The sheriff's office identifies the woman killed as Erika Todd.

It's unknown if alcohol or speed were factors in the crash involving the driver of the first vehicle, authorities say.

The sheriff's office is asking for help finding the first vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 734-240-7548, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-2587 or submit a tip here.