Woman faces second-degree murder charge in fatal Berlin Township crash

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 20-year-old woman is charged with second-degree murder in connection with a vehicle crash in St. Clair County that killed one man in December.

According to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, Maygan Pitonyak is also charged with operating while intoxicated causing death and driving with a suspended license causing death. Pitonyak was denied bond during her arraignment on Wednesday and remains in St. Clair County Jail.

Authorities say on Dec. 17, 2022, two pickup trucks that were driven by an 18-year-old and 19-year-old collided on Capac Road in Berlin Township as one vehicle attempted to pass the other. A total of six people were involved in the crash. Three of those people were ejected and five were transported to a local hospital.

One man was found pinned under a vehicle and sustained minor injuries, authorities say. Another man was found unconscious and was transported to a hospital where he remains on a ventilator.

One of the occupants died, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities say the drivers, ages 18 and 19, were found to be intoxicated. Police believe all parties involved were at a local bar and were allegedly served drinks after showing fake IDs. That information was given to the Michigan Liquor Control Commission.