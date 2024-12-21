Wixom police asks for help identifying suspect in reported gas station robbery

Wixom police looking for help identifying suspect in gas station robbery

(CBS DETROIT) — Police in Wixom are asking for help identifying a man in connection with a robbery reported early Saturday.

Officers were called to the Chillbox gas station at 49435 Grand River Ave. just after 12:20 a.m. for the reported robbery.

Police say the man was seen by security cameras with a black Carhartt jacket, tan pants and Timberland boots. Authorities estimate he is between 35 and 40 years old.

The man reportedly left the gas station in a large black pickup truck.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call Sergeant Dean Caldwell at 248-624-6114.