Wisconsin woman killed in snowmobile crash in Michigan's Upper Peninsula

(CBS DETROIT) — A Wisconsin woman was killed Friday night in a snowmobile crash in Schoolcraft County in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, Michigan State Police say.

The crash happened on the Haywire Grade Trail near Thunder Lake Road in Inwood Township.

Police say the woman, 46, of Dodgeville, Wisconsin, was traveling southbound on the Haywire Grade Trail when she failed to navigate a curve, causing her snowmobile to strike several trees.

A group traveling with the woman arrived shortly after the crash and called 911 around 7:20 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, for assistance.

The group began performing CPR until troopers from MSP's Manistique Outpost and first responders arrived. According to police, area snowmobilers helped troopers reach the crash site, which was about three miles northwest of Thunder Lake Road.

Troopers as well as paramedics from Alger County EMS and Inwood Township EMS continued lifesaving efforts. Despite their efforts, the woman died as a result of her injuries and was pronounced deceased by paramedics.

Police do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

"We offer our condolences to the family, friends, and all those who knew the victim," said Lt. Eckola, MSP Eighth District Public Information Officer, in a statement. "We would like to thank our troopers, EMS personnel, and all first responders for their efforts, as well as the snowmobilers who assisted in transporting MSP to the crash location and those who provided lifesaving efforts before the arrival of troopers and EMS."