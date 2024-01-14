Watch CBS News
Detroit police search for missing 60-year-old man

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a missing 60-year-old man. 

Willie Bowen Jr. has been missing for a couple of days, and his sister is concerned for his well-being, police said.  

It is unknown what he was wearing when he went missing but Bowen is described by police as Black, 6 feet tall, has black hair, brown eyes, and weighs 230 pounds. 

Bowen was last seen in the 9700 block of Cooley on Jan. 12. 

Anyone with information can call 313-596-5801.

First published on January 14, 2024 / 12:28 PM EST

