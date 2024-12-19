Whooping cough cases continue to climb across Michigan, health officials say

Michigan sees rise in whooping cough cases. What to know.

Michigan sees rise in whooping cough cases. What to know.

Michigan sees rise in whooping cough cases. What to know.

(CBS DETROIT) — Whooping cough cases continue to grow in Michigan.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said before the pandemic that it would see around 600 cases of whooping cough each year. This year, the number of cases has already surpassed 1,500, which is 2.5 times more than in 2019.

"Is a bit concerning for us here at the state," said Ryan Malosh, MDHHS director of the Division of Immunizations.

Malosh said over half of the state's cases are in school-age children, and two-thirds of the cases are in unvaccinated people, or people who were vaccinated more than five years ago.

"That's important because we know that the effectiveness of the pertussis vaccines can wane over time," said Malosh.

He said immunization rates in Michigan are dropping, calling it a concerning trend.

"Unfortunately my family knows all too well about the devastation of pertussis," said Veronica McNally, the founder of the Franny Strong Foundation.

McNally lost her daughter, Francesca Marie, to pertussis in 2012 during another case surge.

"I want to make sure that that is something that people understand. So similar to the rates that we're seeing today, we're seeing an increase in cases back in 2012 when she passed away," she said.

Dr. Delicia Pruitt, the medical director of the Saginaw County Health Department, said pertussis can be especially life-threatening in babies.

"It starts off like a cold with mild symptoms, but it progresses to severe coughing fits that can last weeks to months," she said.

She said nearly half of babies under age 1 require hospitalization, and vaccination continues to be the best defense.

The health department said it's not just pertussis cases that are rising. Flu, COVID-19, measles, and RSV cases are also climbing, which are all vaccine-preventable diseases.

Malosh said immunization rates are dropping, as vaccine hesitancy increases. But also said the majority of parents are choosing to vaccinate their children, with school-age vaccination rates close to 90% in Michigan.