Michigan Gov. Whitmer's request to EPA could lower gas prices slightly

(CBS DETROIT) — Gas prices have been rising, but a letter from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) could bring them back down slightly.

From $3.58 in Wayne County to $3.74 in Ingham County, a regional fuel supply at a plant in Illinois is said to have contributed to the elevated prices.

But now, there's hope for a little relief. A request by Whitmer will allow our state to get more fuel in our supply.

"[The request will] allow us to get a little bit more end product out of the same refining inputs, so about 6% more and that is helpful in boosting up stocks and reducing some of the volatility that we're seeing in gas prices," said Dan Scripps, the chair of the Michigan Public Service Commission.

Earlier this week, Whitmer wrote a letter to the EPA requesting an emergency fuel waiver that will boost our fuel supply and lower gas prices in Michigan.

"I think we're interested in making sure that we're building up the stocks and, again, having that that additional buffer if something else were to happen," Scripps said.

That fuel waiver was granted on Wednesday. Hurricanes and tornadoes typically disrupt the fuel network in late summer and early fall.

"It's a prudent step, and it means that we are better prepared for any challenges that we may face as we get into to the next couple of, of weeks and months," Scripps said.

Scripps couldn't say exactly how much gas prices could come down, but he stressed that Michigan's fuel supply is not at emergency levels.