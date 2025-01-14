Whitmer invites Detroit Lions fans to compete in Lions logo drawing contest

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Would you enjoy showing off your logo drawing or painting talents to other Detroit Lions fans across Michigan?

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a DIY art contest Tuesday with just that idea in mind.

Her office's call for entries comes in advance of the NFL playoff game Saturday night at Ford Field when Detroit hosts the Washington Commanders.

"The Lions have captured our hearts and made us all hopeful for a Super Bowl this year," Whitmer said. "Join me in rooting them on by submitting your version of the team logo. Let's show the Lions that we got their backs as they enter the playoffs."

The idea spun off a social media video posted in April on Whitmer's Instagram account, part of a series of social media posts to celebrate the 2024 NFL Draft taking place in Detroit last spring. Whitmer wore a Honolulu blue NFL jersey with white and silver accents as she sat at a table, moving a paintbrush with blue paint over a piece of paper.

"So I'm trying to paint a masterpiece," she said at the start of the video, and at the end held up her handpainted lion to compare it to a printout of the actual Detroit Lions logo.

With that skit as the inspiration, now she "wants all Michiganders to have the opportunity" for some DIY fan fun.

"Over the years, Detroit's roaring lion has been a symbol of the unstoppable strength, unwavering resilience, and Michigan grit of the Detroit Lions," the announcement said.

Artists of all skill ranges and ages are welcome to submit their drawings here.

Selected fan images will be featured on the governor's social media accounts, which include Facebook, X and Instagram.